Assam: Nazira Xahitya Xabha and AJYCP pay tribute to Dr Bhupen Hazarika

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: On the occasion of the 14th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the Nazira Regional Xahitya Xabha and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP)’s Nazira College unit jointly organized a tribute ceremony at Gandhi Maidan, Nazira, on November 5. The ceremony began with the lighting of candles and the offering of floral tributes to the iconic singer and composer. Rohit Boruah, President of Nazira Regional Xahitya Xabha, and Rubul Hatikakati, Advisor, led the ceremony. The event was attended by Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, Advisor, AJYCP Nazira Regional Committee, and members of the AJYCP Nazira College unit.

