Assam: NCC cadets felicitated at Kakojan College, Jorhat

JORHAT: In a grand ceremony at Kakojan College, Jorhat, the best NCC Cadets of Jorhat Group, in various categories, were felicitated by Brig Ritesh Bahl, Group Commander. The best cadets were selected out of over 8000 cadets forming part of Jorhat Group covering Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Majuli and Jorhat districts. The cadets underwent a stringent selection process.

The awards were given in four categories viz. Senior Division Boys, Senior Wing Girls, Junior Division Boys and Junior Wing Girls. The award also included cash prize of Rs 4,500 for the first and 3,500 for the second best. UO Mukunda Madhav Borah of Kakojan College got the Best Cadet in SD Category whereas SUO Priyakashi Borah in SW Category. In JD category, Cdt Tangmui Islam was adjudged best and LCpl Ashruti Kalita in JW Cat. The ceremony opened with presentation of Guard of Honour to the chief guest, Brig Bahl, by the Cadets of Kakojan College.

In his address, Brig Bahl apprised the cadets about the various initiatives taken by NCC Directorate NER in making NCC more broadbased in empowering cadets, he also apprised the gathering about the benefits, concession given to NCC certificates in various Central and State government jobs. The Group commander exhorted the cadets to remain steadfast to “Unity and Discipline” the motto of NCC. To motivate the Cadets, SUO Devika Jain of DCB College Jorhat shared her experience of her NCC Youth Exchange Program to Nepal. The function also showcased beautiful presentation of folk Song and Bihu Dance by NCC, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: General Observer Jai Prakash Shivahare for forthcoming Lok Sabha election arrives in Dibrugarh

Also Watch: