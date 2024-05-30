Assam: NCC’s combined annual training camp conducted in Nalbari

Nalbari: The 1 Assam Battalion NCC Unit, under the NCC Group Headquarters in Guwahati, is currently conducting its combined annual training camp at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Nalbari. This extensive training camp, aimed at instilling the Army way of life and honing essential life skills and leadership qualities in young NCC cadets from various schools and colleges, for twenty days, organized in two phases from May 26 to June 4 and from June 6 to June 15.

Over 595 NCC cadets are participating in this rigorous training programme designed to promote discipline, leadership, physical fitness, and teamwork. The camp serves as a catalyst for motivating cadets, leaving an indelible mark on their journey of self-discovery, goal setting, and leadership development.

During the camp, cadets will benefit from guest lectures by distinguished officials from the Armed Forces, providing them with invaluable insights and experiences. Additionally, the training programme includes disaster management training, recognizing the critical importance of these skills in today’s world.

The 1 Assam Battalion NCC, Guwahati, remains committed to fostering character development, life skills, leadership, and community service among the youth. This camp represents a significant step in their ongoing efforts to prepare the next generation for future challenges and responsibilities. Brig AK Borah,VSM, Group Commander, NCC Group HQ, GUWAHATI visited the camp location on Wednesday and took stock of things and appreciated the efforts put in by 1 Assam BN NCC.

