Assam: Police arrested drug peddlers, seized contraband substances in Sonitpur district

Tezpur: Sonitpur police arrested three alleged drug peddlers and seized suspected contraband substances in the Godamghat area under Chariduar Police Station in Sonitpur district on Wednesday morning.

Acting on a tip-off, the Chariduar police, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Sonitpur, conducted a special drive against narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. During the raid at the house of suspected drug peddler Shariful Islam in Godamghat village, the police recovered 48 small plastic containers suspected to contain brown sugar. Additionally, cash amounting to seventy thousand rupees and two mobile handsets were seized from their possession. Two other individuals were also apprehended during the operation. They have been identified as Bipul Islam S/O Boyanul Islam, Godamghat gaon, under Chariduar PS and Bapan Kalita S/O Mithun kalita , Jyotikuchi, shankar Hotel PS- Fatashil Ambari in Guwahati.

The recovered items were weighed and seized in accordance with the NDPS Act. A case has been registered against them under Section 21(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

