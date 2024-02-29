Obituary Golap Sahu

Golap Sahu, former Panchayat secretary and a resident of Itakhola on the northern part of Jamugurihat breathed his last on Wednesday due to kidney related ailments. He was 64. He was an established businessman of Itakhola area. Late Sahu was closely associated with many organizations of the greater Itakhola area. His untimely demise has cast a pall of gloom in the area. Various organizations and individuals of the greater Itakhola area paid rich tributes to the mortal remains of Late Sahu. The business establishments of Itakhola area were kept shut for two hours today. He leaves behind his two wives, a son and a daughter along with a host of relatives.

