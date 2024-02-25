Assam: New old age home ‘Snehalaya-Koka Aitar Apon Ghar’ inaugurated in Sonitpur district

Tezpur: In a heartwarming initiative, a new old age home named “Snehalaya-Koka Aitar Apon Ghar” was inaugurated on Friday in Telariya village, Tezpur in Sonitpur district. The establishment of this facility honours the legacy of the social worker, Late. Durgeswari Bora, and serves as a testament to the commitment to caring for the elderly. Leading the initiative are Aijoni Bora Gogoi, daughter of the late Durgeswari Bora and a dedicated social worker herself, along with her husband, Dipak Gogoi, senior teacher at Hem Barua HS School, Tezpur.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Karabi Karan Saikia, CEO, Zilla Parishad Sonitpur, who emphasized the importance of providing support and care to the elderly population. Tezpur MLA Prithviraj Rabha, along with socially active individuals from across the district, attended the ceremony, showing solidarity and support for the noble cause. Nilim Kumar Das, president of the village development committee Telariya, chaired the inauguration meeting, while Sushapna Hazarika, State President of the admired NGO warriors, hosted the programme. With six senior citizens, including five women and one man, currently being cared for at “Snehalaya”, the initiative has garnered praise from villagers and attendees alike. A committee has been formed to oversee the operations of the old age home, demonstrating a collective effort towards ensuring the well-being of the elderly. Organizers express gratitude for the overwhelming support and encouragement from citizens across the state, reaffirming their commitment to providing compassionate care and assistance to the elderly residents of “Snehalaya”.

