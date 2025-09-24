Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha (ANSS) mourns death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha (ANSS) in a press statement issued on Tuesday by Dr Chinta Mani Sarmah, President, Dr Indu Prabha Devi, Working President, and Tilak Sarma, Secretary General, condoled the untimely death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg. The release further stated that the demise of the heartthrob who sang record-breaking songs in Assamese, Hindi, Bangla, Nepali, and other languages was an irreparable loss to the Assamese cine and music world as well in the national context. The ANSS body further appealed to all concerned to observe only the spiritual rituals in the upcoming Durga Puja till the religious rituals for the iconic singer were completed. The release further appealed to the state government to recognize Zubeen Garg as ‘Viswa Kantha.’ It conveyed deep condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for the eternal peace of the icon’s soul

Also Read: Assam bids tearful adieu to Zubeen Garg as ‘Mayabini’ becomes state’s final hymn

Also Watch: