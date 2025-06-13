Assam: NERFMTTI move for litchi cultivation in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: In view of the growing international demand for the Assam-produced litchi, North Eastern Region Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute (NERFMTTI) (V) situated at Biswanath Chariali started a movement towards litchi production. In this respect, around hundred high-quality litchi seedlings were planted on 2.5 acres of land in collaboration with Tezpur Litchi Gardens on Wednesday. “Out of these, 20 Bombay varieties and 80 other variety litchi seedlings have been planted,” informed P Kamalabai, Director of the institute.

In addition to this, the Director said that the greening of the area in conjunction with World Environment Day will help in increasing government revenue too. The local varieties of litchis are already being produced on four acres of land in the institute premises.

Jamser, a progressive farmer from Tezpur who has become self-reliant through litchi production, was present on the occasion and explained the methods to be adopted in litchi production. The campaign was also attended by officers and employees of the institute as well as engineering students from various colleges and universities in India who have been undergoing various training in the institute.

