Assam: Dr Abhigyan Datta earns prestigious fellowship at Harvard Medical School

TEZPUR: In a remarkable achievement that has brought immense pride to Tezpur and Assam, Dr Abhigyan Datta has been awarded a prestigious fellowship in Neuromuscular Medicine at the world-renowned Harvard Medical School, USA. This milestone not only highlights his exceptional academic journey but also places Tezpur on the global medical map.

Dr Datta, son of Dibyajyoti Dutta and Dr Chinmoyee Deka, hails from Deka Baruah Chuburi in Tezpur. From a young age, his brilliance and dedication set him apart. A former student of Army Public School, Tezpur, he was a recipient of the coveted NTSE scholarship in Class 10 and the KVPY scholarship in Class 12, both considered benchmarks of academic excellence in India.

In 2015, he made headlines by securing an All India Rank of 8 in the NEET (then AIPMT) examination, along with topping the CEE (Medical) in Assam, making him one of the most promising medical aspirants of his time.

Dr Datta began his medical journey at JIPMER, Puducherry, before transferring to the prestigious Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), New Delhi, to complete his MBBS. With unwavering focus on his goals, he successfully cleared the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) and began his residency in Neurology at the University of Minnesota.

His selection for a Fellowship at Harvard Medical School marks a new high in a journey defined by determination, discipline, and resilience. From humble beginnings in a small town to the global stage of advanced medical research, Dr Datta’s story is a beacon of hope and inspiration for students across Assam and the nation. His achievements are not just personal milestones, but a matter of collective pride for Tezpur and the entire region. As he embarks on this new chapter at Harvard, the people of Tezpur stand united in celebration of one of their finest sons.

