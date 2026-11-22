A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh district committee of the All Assam Journalists' Union (AAJU) formed a new 51-member committee, with Hiranya Kaushik Bora elected President, Pranabjit Bora as Executive President, and Gautam Gogoi as General Secretary, at its general meeting, award presentation, and felicitation ceremony held at Shilpota Bhawan, Thana Chariali, Dibrugarh, on Friday. The programme was organised with the objective of strengthening unity among journalists, safeguarding their professional rights, dignity, and security, and upholding the ethical values and responsibilities of journalism.

The event was chaired by Pranabjit Bora, while Gautam Gogoi conducted the proceedings. Eminent educationist Dr Runuma Sharma inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Senior journalist Manash Jyoti Dutta, associated with Assamese daily 'Dainik Janambhumi,' was conferred the 'Sangbad Sourav Award' in recognition of his 30 years of dedicated, sincere, and responsible service to journalism. Meanwhile, Kushal Konwar was presented the 'Samaj Hitaishi Award' in recognition of his contribution to society and commitment to social responsibility.

Suraj Dutta, Dibrugarh bureau chief of News Live and Executive President of the All Assam Journalists Union, and Bhuvan Saikia, Assistant Secretary of the union, were also specially felicitated at the programme. More than 50 journalists and photojournalists were felicitated for their contributions to the media fraternity. In addition, over 50 distinguished personalities from the fields of social service, literature, and culture were honoured, taking the total number of awardees and felicitated individuals to over 100.

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