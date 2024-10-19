Assam: New Committee Formed for Jamuguri Branch of Assam Bihu Silpi Sangstha

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Jamuguri branch of Assam Bihu Silpi Sangstha was formed in a meeting held at Bapuji Bhawan here on Friday with Suren Hazarika, president of Sonitpur district Bihu Silpi Sangstha in the chair. A new committee of Jamuguri branch of Bihu Silpi Sangstha was constituted with Manjyoti Hazarika as president, Bablu Hazarika, Jiten Kakaty and Joonmani Barua as vice presidents, Sangram Ragbangshi as secretary along with 31 executive members. At the very outset of the meeting five veteran Bihu artistes were accorded felicitation by the district committee. The meeting was attended by central members, district members along with the dignitaries of the locality.

Also Read: Assam: Awareness programme on environment held at Karbi Anglong

Also Watch: