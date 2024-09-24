BTC EM Dr. Nilut Swargiary Inaugurates New water supply schemes under JJM in Tangla, Udalguri

KOKRAJHAR: BTC EM of PHE Dr. Nilut Swargiary on Monday inaugurated the water supply schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) at Tangla in Udalguri district to ensure potable water. After inaugurating the Dupguri-Barigaon and Simalguri Public Water Supply schemes and Belapara piped water supply scheme, the EM said, “Under the dynamic leadership of CEM Pramod Boro, the BTC is committed to working hard for a healthy and progressive BTR. The BTR government is relentlessly striving to improve health and hygiene sectors. Our initiatives are designed to ensure that all citizens have the resources they need to lead healthy lives.”

He said these projects were developed under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). Dr. Swargiary emphasized the critical importance of clean water for public health, noting, “These vital projects are expected to mark a significant milestone in providing clean and safe drinking water to the residents of Tangla, greatly enhancing public health standards in the region.” He also highlighted the essential role of hygiene practices alongside access to safe drinking water.

The inauguration programme was attended by several dignitaries and senior officials, who expressed their support for these important initiatives aimed at improving community health and hygiene.

