Assam: New Golaghat District Commissioner Pulak Mahanta takes charge

Golaghat: Pulak Mahanta, have joined on Friday as District Commissioner, Golaghat. Pulak Mahanta took over the charge from the outgoing District Commissioner Dr P Uday Praveen, who has been transferred and will now be posted as Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises Department. Pulak Mahanta was the District Commissioner of Jorhat before joining in Golaghat as District Commissioner.

