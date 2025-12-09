Assam: New organic, middleman-free farmers’ market inaugurated in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A new middleman-free and completely free marketplace for local farmers has been launched in Tezpur under the initiative of the Indian Red Cross Society, Sonitpur district branch. The market aims to support farmers by providing a direct platform to sell their organically-grown produce.

Driven by the themes ‘Our Fields, Our Market,’ ‘Our Journey from Soil to Market,’ ‘Your Market, Your Pride,’ and ‘Swadeshi Products, Our Strength,’ the weekly market will be held every Sunday from 7 am to 3 pm in front of the Tezpur Red Cross Society office near Ganesh Ghat.

The market was inaugurated by Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava in the presence of Sonitpur District Agriculture Officer Naren Chandra Sarma, retired Professor Himendra Nath Sharma, and Uday Krishna Gohayan Baruah of Axomiya Club, along with other dignitaries.

In his speech, MLA Prithiraj Rava thanked the Red Cross Society for providing a dedicated platform for local farmers. He urged the vendors to maintain reasonable and competitive prices to attract more customers.

Agriculture Officer Naren Chandra Sarma highlighted that the Agriculture Department had launched several schemes to motivate local farmers and was also promoting organic farming practices. On the opening day, farmers from various parts of the district, including Pabhoi Green, Kanyaka Multi-Purpose Agricultural Project, and others, participated and sold vegetables and food products at affordable prices.

