Sonitpur: Armed Forces Flag Day observed with solemn tribute in Tezpur

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: The Armed Forces Flag Day was observed with reverence and dignity at the Circuit House War Memorial, Tezpur, through a solemn wreath-laying ceremony to honour the supreme sacrifice of the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in service of the Nation. The event symbolised the collective gratitude of the district towards its valiant heroes and reaffirmed the commitment of citizens to the welfare of ex-servicemen, war widows, and their families.

The ceremony was attended by Additional District Commissioner James Aind, ACS; Zila Sainik Welfare Officer, Sonitpur, Group Captain DJ Das (Retd); Assistant Commissioner, Sonitpur, Rajen Kumar Acharya, ACS; and Wing Cdr Anirudha Choudhury (Retd). Their presence, along with the participation of 30 proud veterans from across the jurisdiction, lent solemnity and pride to the occasion. Floral tributes were offered at the War Memorial, reflecting the deep respect and enduring bond between the Armed Forces and the people of Sonitpur.

As part of the Governor of Assam's initiative "Sainik Tujhe Salam", a team from the District Administration led by Group Captain DJ Das (Retd), Zila Sainik Welfare Officer, Sonitpur, visited Chariduar to felicitate Man Maya Gurung (96 yrs), Veer Nari and widow of Hav Late Kubir Singh Gurung. Recognised as the oldest Veer Nari in the district, she was honoured with a shawl, sweets, and a message of appreciation from the governor.

