Assam: Rabha Groups Hold Rally Against Gambling During Diwali, Kali Puja

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Three Rabha organisations have jointly appealed to people to refrain from gambling during Diwali and Kali Puja celebrations in the greater Barduar-Bholagaon area under Palasbari police station in Kamrup district.

To generate public awareness against gambling and its adverse social consequences, the Barduar-Bholagaon Regional Rabha Students' Union, Barduar-Bholagaon Regional Sixth Schedule Demand Committee, and the Regional Rabha Mahila Parishad, in association with Palasbari police, organised a bike rally on Monday. The rally was flagged off from the office of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) at Loharghat and covered various areas of the greater Rabha Hasong region along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Also Read: Assam: Dibrugarh Tea Factory Management Lodges FIR Alleging Blackmail, Extortion