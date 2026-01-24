Assam: Newly built Namdang Bridge collapses on Sivasagar–Gaurisagar road

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A major mishap occurred at Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district as the newly constructed concrete bridge on the four-lane road over the historic Namdang River collapsed at its midsection, triggering widespread panic and raising serious questions over construction quality and alleged corruption.

The incident took place on the four-lane road being constructed from Jhanji to Demow. The bridge, located at Namdang near Gaurisagar, suddenly gave way at the centre, creating a sensation in the entire area. The collapse not only caused alarm but also brought to light allegations of corrupt practices involving multinational construction companies engaged in major infrastructure projects.

According to sources, shortly before the collapse, construction work was underway at the site and a forklift vehicle alongwith workers was present on the bridge. However, soon after the workers and the vehicle moved away, a loud sound was heard and the central portion of the bridge caved in. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, narrowly averting a major tragedy.

The four-lane road project from Jhanji to Demow in Sivasagar district has been mired in controversy since its inception. The construction of the collapsed bridge was initially carried out by a multinational company, GDCL. The same company had also been entrusted with the work of upgrading National Highway 37 into a four-lane highway. Soon after commencing work, the company allegedly became embroiled in corruption-related controversies, leading to massive misuse of public funds. Eventually, the firm abandoned the project midway and fled, leaving the four-lane construction incomplete.

It is also alleged that over a hundred local contractors who supplied materials or were engaged in construction under the said company are yet to receive their dues. Taking note of the company’s activities, the Central Government later blacklisted the firm, barring it from undertaking projects in the North Eastern region.

It may be mentioned that in order to preserve the historic Namdang Stone Bridge, the newly constructed four-lane road was built about 50 metres away from the old NH-37 alignment. The bridge over the Namdang River was constructed around five years ago and had been surrounded by controversies since the beginning, with allegations of the use of substandard materials. It is further alleged that the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) ignored these issues instead of taking corrective measures.

Meanwhile, some sections opined that the bridge collapsed as it could not withstand the load of earth materials stored near the damaged portion by Akshaya Infratech Private Limited, the company currently engaged in the construction of the four-lane road in that stretch. However, the incident has once again exposed the weak structural integrity of the bridge.

Following the collapse of the central portion, cracks have started appearing in other parts of the bridge, raising fears that the entire structure may collapse at any moment. Notably, as construction of the four-lane road in that section was almost complete, vehicular movement had already begun over the bridge.

After the incident, local residents and various organizations expressed serious doubts over the role of NHIDCL. Questions have been raised as to whether quality checks were conducted after the completion of the bridge. If such inspections were carried out, how did the bridge collapse before being officially opened to traffic? Locals have demanded clear answers from NHIDCL and a thorough investigation into the matter.

