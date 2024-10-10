Assam: Newly Elected Students' Council Of Tezpur University Assumes Office

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Tezpur University has successfully conducted its annual Students’ Council Election for the year 2024. Subsequently, the newly-elected members of Tezpur University Students’ Council (TUSC) assumed charge of the office at a solemn ceremony organized at the council hall of the university. The election was held on September 21 and the results were declared on September 23.

In presence of Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of the University, the office of the Students’ Affairs handed over the portfolios to 10 newly-elected TUSC candidates and Executive members on the occasion.

Himangshu Lahkar, a student of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering was elected as the president and Pragyandeep Borah, a student of Centre for Women Studies was elected as the general secretary of TUSC.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Singh said that the election process was conducted in a fair, transparent, and impartial manner, ensuring that every student had an equal opportunity to exercise their voting rights. The counting of votes was carried out under strict supervision, and the results were announced promptly.

