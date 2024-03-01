Assam: Newly-laid double line between Bamunigaon, Chhaygaon stations gets commissioned

GUWAHATI: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS)/NF circle Brijesh Kumar Mishra has completed the statutory inspection of the newly-laid double line between Bamunigaon and Chhaygaon stations on Wednesday. He has permitted operations of trains through the newly-laid portion at a maximum speed of 90 kmph. This newly-laid second line will be helpful for carrying more freights and passenger traffic through this route.

The Bamunigaon- Chhaygaon section is a part of the New Bongaigaon – Kamakhya via Goalpara 176 km double line project. Works are being done section wise and commissioned part by part. Speed trial on the section along with through inspection of all bridges, RUB and signaling systems was done by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS)/NF circle. Modern technologies were implemented like robust track structure of all wide base Pre-stressed Concrete (PSC) sleepers & Thick Web Switches which are newly designed sturdier switches on pre-stressed concrete sleepers and can handle higher speeds of trains for this double line territory.

With laying of double line infrastructure, movement of trains, (passengers and freights), can be done in both directions without stop-over for crossings at stations which will increase the punctuality of trains. More trains can be operated with enhanced speed thus enabling better connectivity with minimal time frame.

Earlier, on October 17, 2023, 25.459 km section between Dhupdhara- Bamunigaon, on May 3, 2023, 11.35 km section between Mirza–Azara & on November 24, 2022, 29.71 km section between Dudhnai to Dhupdhara was commissioned. On completion of this entire section of New Bongaigaon – Kamakhya via Goalpara, the northeast connectivity will get a significant boost towards transportation of both man and materials with rest of the nation. Far-flung areas of Meghalaya will also be highly benefited with the completion of this double line project between New Bongaigaon and Kamakhya via Goalpara, stated a press release.

