Assam: NGOs and Communities Unite to Mark World Environment Day with Plantation Drives and Awareness Initiatives

LAKHIMPUR: Like the previous years, voluntary organization, ‘Indigenous’ observed the World Environment Day this year too. In this connection, the organization conducted an extensive plantation drive in collaboration with Sissimukh HS School. A series of competition events on drawing and extemporary speech was also organized among the students to observe the event.

On the other hand, the Women Development Centre (WDC), a Guwahati-based NGO in collaboration with Dhemaji forest division celebrated the day at Borbam Kochari goan (Bordoloni) with a day-long programme.

The programme started with planting of saplings along Borbam-Jairampur PWD road, followed by discussion on the issues pertaining to conservation of the natural resources and protection of soil erosion of the area. Attending the programme Divisional Forest Officer (T) of Dhemaji KK Deori urged local villagers to avoid indiscriminate cutting of trees and collection of forest wealth and said that such irresistible acts might destroy the environment. He said that every citizen has the responsibility to protect the natural ecosystems for a healthy survival of the future generations. On the occasion, women of Borbam Kochari village performed stage-play focusing on the adverse effects of degradation of natural forests on the animal kingdom. Among other dignitaries, WDC’s Project Director Bhagyawati Bhuyan, Bordoloni BDO (RD) Sandipan Goswami, Range officer (Joirampur) Mishra Kr Deori, Borbam Kochari village president Gopal Bora spoke and asked local people to join the movement to protect mother earth from destruction.

At Jonai, members of Team Jonai (NGO) with the help of foresters planted banana trees inside Poba RF near Jonai town outskirts. The NGOs effort is to supply food plants for the wild elephants. At Gogamukh, the Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) with the help of business communities conducted block plantations at both sides of Gogamukh-Dhakuakhana PWD road covering a 2-km length.

