World Environment Day observed at Nalbari; Dr. Dinamani Bhagabati decries human dependence on machines

Nalbari: “We have become slaves to the machine. From dawn till night, machines rule us”, said Dr Dinamani Bhagabati, Retd. Professor, Nalbari College and President Aryabhatta Science Centre, Nalbari, on the occasion of World Environment Day on Wednesday at Balikaria Basudev Vidyapeeth, Nalbari. The day was jointly observed by Aryabhatta Science Centre, Nalbari, the Barbhag branch of Assam Science Society, and Topoban, an organization for children with special needs. The event was chaired by Devananda Barman, Principal, Balikaria Basudev Vidyalaya, whileDr.Mahananda Pathak, Environmental Scientist, attended the event and fielded the questions of participating students. Pradeep Mahanta, District Coordinator of Aryabhatta Science Centre, Nalbari, Teachers Nalini Chowdhury and Rani Das,and Assistant Teachers KarunaKanta Dutta, Anup Deka, and Nip Barman with others attended the event.

Also Read: Institution’s Innovation Council lecture on ‘Ease of Doing Business and Start-up’ organised at Dhing College

Also Watch: