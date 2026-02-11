Assam: NH-2 near Moran to host Northeast’s first Emergency Landing Facility

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In a historic development, a 4.2 km stretch on NH-2 near Moran in Dibrugarh district is set to become the first expressway stretch in the North-Eastern region of the country equipped with an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF). Operations involving all types of aircraft, including fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters, will be carried out on February 14, 2026. The event aims to assess the highway’s potential to function as an alternative runway during contingencies.

This first-of-its-kind event in Assam will feature advanced fighter aircraft such as the Rafale and Su-30 MKI, along with transport aircraft including the C-130J Super Hercules and An-32, as well as the versatile Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

The occasion holds profound significance for national security. The historic event is likely to be witnessed by the Prime Minister, Raksha Mantri, Governor, and Chief Minister, in addition to the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Defence Secretary, senior civil and military dignitaries, and media personnel.

ELF highway airstrips enhance the flexibility of air operations during contingencies and are invaluable assets during Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, particularly in remote and far-flung areas.

