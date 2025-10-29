Assam: Nijut Moina 2.0 scheme launched in Nazira, 673 students benefit

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Nijut Moina 2.0 scheme was launched in Nazira on October 27, as part of a statewide initiative. The programme aimed to distribute cheques to beneficiaries, and in Nazira, 673 individuals benefited from the scheme.

The distribution ceremony was held at various educational institutions in Nazira, with assistant commissioners Kalyanjyoti Hazarika and Arunabh Sonowal, along with other administrative officials and heads of government departments, attending the event.

The Nijut Moina 2.0 scheme is a government initiative aimed at supporting students and promoting education in the state.

