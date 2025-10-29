Nazira cinema hall fully booked ahead of ‘Roi Roi Binale’ release on Oct 31

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Nazira cinema hall is all set to screen Zubeen Garg's musical film ‘Roi Roi Binale,’ directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, starting October 31. The film's release has generated significant buzz, with the cinema hall witnessing a surge in ticket bookings. The cinema hall will screen the film five times a day, from 9 am to 9 pm, to cater to the growing demand. Despite the high demand, ticket prices for 'Roi Roi Binale' at Nazira Cinema Hall will remain unchanged.

The 221-seater hall is houseful until the 4th day, and over 80% of tickets have been sold for the 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th. The film's popularity has led to increased screenings, with the cinema hall accommodating the demand by adding more shows.

'Roi Roi Binale' marks Zubeen Garg's final cinematic appearance, making it an emotional farewell for fans. The film's release is expected to draw large crowds, with many eager to pay their respects to the legendary singer.

