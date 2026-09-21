Assam: Nilima Choudhury’s book ‘Atmanu Sondhanot’ launched at Bongaigaon literary function

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The book "Atmanu Sondhanot Nat, Godyo, Probondho aru Kobitar Subakh", authored by Nilima Choudhury, wife of noted social worker Basanta Kumar Choudhury, was formally inaugurated at a literary function held at Prakash Bhawan, Dolaigaon, Bongaigaon, on Sunday.

The book was inaugurated by Diptimoyee Choudhury, MLA, Bongaigaon constituency . The programme was attended by several distinguished personalities, including Phatik Kalita, Principal of Dindayal Upadhyaya College, Bongaigaon, Ajit Das, Ex President of Bongaon Xahitya Xabha, Abdul Mannan, Principal, Bongaigaon HS Scool (EM), Hitesh Das, former Principal of Bongaigaon College, eminent writer Rumi Talukdar etc. Speaking on the occasion, the distinguished guests highlighted the importance of literary works that reflect different aspects of human life, society and personal experiences. They also appreciated Nilima Choudhury's effort in bringing together her plays, prose, essays and poems in the book.

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