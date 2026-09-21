Assam: Umrangso to observe World Tourism Day on September 27

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: For the first time, Dima Hasao will host the state-level celebration of World Tourism Day 2026, which will be held at Umrangso on September 27, Joshringdao Phonglo, Chairman of Dima Hasao Tourism, announced at a press conference held at the Tourism Office on Sunday. The day-long programme will feature a range of activities, including a marathon, cleanliness drive, panel discussions, plantation drive at the Golf Course, an open session and a cultural evening.

The panel discussions will focus on themes such as "Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism" and "Hill Tourism in Assam: The Way Forward", highlighting emerging opportunities and challenges in the state's tourism sector.

Assam Tourism Minister Ajanta Neog will attend the programme as the chief guest, while Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa will be the guest of honour. Haflong MLA Rupali Langthasa and Diganta Bora, Commissioner and Secretary, Tourism, Home and Political Department, Government of Assam, along with other dignitaries and senior officials, are also expected to attend.

The district administration and people of Dima Hasao have expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for according the district the opportunity to host the state-level World Tourism Day celebration.

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