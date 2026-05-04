Assam: Nine Rooms destroyed in late-night fire at doomdooma jatiya vidyalaya

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Nine rooms of Doomdooma Jatiya Vidyalaya, located at Bichajan, about a kilometre from Doomdooma town along the National Highway, were completely destroyed, with property worth over Rs 11 lakh reduced to ashes in a devastating fire that broke out late last night.

According to reports, the fire broke out around 11:50 pm in an old thatched structure of the school and rapidly engulfed the entire building within moments. The local residents, along with some leaders and members of the All Moran Students’ Union and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, who were passing by on the highway at the time, noticed the blaze and immediately alerted the school authorities and the fire brigade.

Fire tenders rushed to the scene and launched firefighting operations. In addition to Doomdooma, fire tenders from Digboi and Tinsukia were pressed into service. After prolonged efforts, the fire was finally brought under control at around 2 am.

The blaze completely destroyed five classrooms, a staff common room, and three additional rooms—totalling nine rooms—along with all furniture and materials inside. A gas cylinder kept in the staff room also exploded during the incident, fuelling the fire.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, foul play has not been ruled out. Police officials, including the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Doomdooma and the Officer-in-Charge of Doomdooma Police Station, visited the site and have initiated an investigation.

Following the incident, students, parents, teachers, members of the managing committee, well-wishers, local residents, former students, and representatives of various organisations gathered on the school premises. An emergency public meeting was convened under the presidentship of managing committee president Arjun Baruah. Secretary Jitu Deka appealed for public support to help the institution tide over the crisis. The meeting resolved to construct temporary classrooms at the earliest through public donations to ensure that students’ academic activities are not disrupted. A construction committee was also formed for this purpose.

The meeting decided that regular classes would resume from Wednesday.

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