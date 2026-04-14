Assam: NIT Silchar Assistant Professor Dr Pallab Das dies at 47

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Dr Pallab Das, Assistant Professor of the Civil Engineering Department in NIT Silchar, breathed his last at a private hospital in Delhi. He was 47. Das left behind his wife and two minor sons. His mortal remains were brought to Silchar on Sunday afternoon, and the last rites were performed at Silchar Smashanghat. Pallab Das suffered a major brain stroke early morning on Saturday. He was first taken to a local hospital, where the attending doctors found his condition extremely critical. His family and NIT colleagues immediately arranged an air ambulance and rushed him to Delhi, where he passed away during treatment.

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