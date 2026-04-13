Xatradhikar Mukunda Dev Goswami of Sri Sri Bamundi Satra dies at 86

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Mukunda Dev Goswami, the Xatradhikar of Sri Sri Bamundi Satra, Bengbari, in the Udalguri district, breathed his last on April 11 at 3:55 am. He was 86 years old at the time of his demise.

A highly learned and spiritually enlightened personality, Xatradhikar Goswami was widely respected for his profound knowledge in the spiritual domain. He was the recipient of the prestigious “Sri Sri Shambhu Dev Goswami Memorial Award”. He served with immense dedication as the president of the Sattradhikar Sabha under the Darrang and Udalguri District Brahman Sabha for nearly 20 years.

He has left behind his wife, three sons, two daughters, and a large number of admirers and disciples.

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