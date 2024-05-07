Assam: NIT Silchar student found hanging

Silchar: In a shocking incident, a sixth semester student of the Silchar NIT was found hanging inside the washroom of the guest house of the premiere institute on Monday. The deceased was identified as Kishor Pran Deka, hailing from Kamalpur of Kamrup. Deka was suffering from acute depression and his parents were summoned by the Institute authority, informed Nomal Mahatta, the Police Superintendent. His father Mohin Deka along with his wife were staying in room number 4 of the guest house.

Kishor Pran too was staying in the guest house along with his parents. On Monday morning, he went to the washroom and locked himself inside. Police were contacted as even after a considerable amount of time, he did not answer his parents' calls or open the door.

Mahatta said, the police team rushed to the spot and found the student’s body hanging. The body was later sent for post mortem.

On September 15, Koz Buker, a student from Arunachal Pradesh committed suicide in the NIT Silchar. The incident triggered massive unrest in the campus.

