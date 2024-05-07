Parliamentary election 2024: Poll personnel leave for centres in Goalpara district

Goalpara: The poll parties for the 910 polling stations of Goalpara district left on Monday for their designated centres for the third phase of the parliamentary election 2024.

The office of the District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer was beautifully decorated in this regard and the poll parties were handed over with a greetings card prepared by the school children.

Meanwhile, the parties for the forty all-women polling stations were also sent along with their male counterparts.

There are a total of 7.86.542 voters among whom 3,94,042 are females and 3,92,492 are males in the district who are going to cast their votes for two HPC’s in Guwahati and Dhubri.

For the convenience, the poll bound district is divided into 33 zones and 113 sectors by the district administration. The District Commissioner Khanindra Choudhury has appealed all the voters to participate in this great democratic festival and exercise their democratic rights.

Also Read: ‘Kokrajhar district administration fully prepared for free and fair elections’: Returning Officer PK Dwivedi

Also Watch: