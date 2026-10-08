Assam: No commercial LPG shortage, yet red cylinders rule Digboi eateries

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: A sharp contradiction has emerged over the use of domestic LPG cylinders by commercial establishments in Digboi, with a roadside eatery operator blaming an alleged shortage of commercial cylinders while the local LPG distributor has categorically denied any supply crisis.

The issue came to light during a field visit by a team of the Digboi Journalists’ Union at Borbil Charali Bus Stand on Wednesday evening, where the team observed domestic red LPG cylinders allegedly being used for commercial cooking at roadside eateries and small hotel establishments.

When questioned about the practice, a roadside eatery-cum-hotel vendor said, “We are bound to use red cylinders because there is a scarcity of commercial cylinders in Digboi Petro Gas Agency.”

The claim, however, was strongly contradicted by a representative of the local LPG agency. According to the agency, there is no shortage of either domestic or commercial cylinders within the Digboi jurisdiction. The representative further maintained that the continued use of domestic red cylinders by commercial establishments was a matter of consumer misuse rather than supply constraints, adding that distributors have limited control over how consumers ultimately use the cylinders.

The conflicting accounts have consequently put the spotlight on why domestic LPG is being used for commercial purposes if commercial cylinders are reportedly available through the distributor. With the distributor ruling out any supply crisis, the central issue now shifts towards compliance and enforcement.

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