Assam: No foundation laying of Silchar elevated corridor in Chief Minister’s itinerary

SILCHAR: Despite high expectations, the foundation stone laying programme of the much-hyped flyover in Silchar did not figure in the itinerary of the forthcoming visit of the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday. The Chief Minister would arrive at Silchar on Saturday for a two-day visit to the Barak Valley. His itinerary is full with a number of either foundation stone laying ceremonies or inaugurations of various development projects and Mahila Udyamita cheque distribution programme in Hailakandi. Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty confirmed that there was no schedule for the stone laying programme of the elevated corridor in Silchar city. Chakrabarty said that a number of proposals and demands had come up in the recently-held citizen meet convened by the district administration following serious objections raised by the members of four traders' association against the proposed alignment of the flyover which would cover the main business centres of the city. Weighing the seriousness of the objections, more threadbare discussions seemed to be important, Chakraborty explained. He further added that proposals would be discussed at the proper forum and then the foundation stone would be laid for the dream project of Silchar city. "The Chief Minister himself will declare the date," Chakraborty said.

Four leading traders' associations had suggested certain changes in the alignment of the Rs 562-crore flyover as the proposed design required massive demolition of major business establishments. This would badly affect the entire business chain not only of Silchar city but of the entire Barak Valley, they argued. Recently the district administration convened a citizens' meeting to discuss the issue. Barak Valley Development Minister Kaushik Rai after attending the meet stated that the flyover would be constructed as per the design but ensured that the interest of the business community would definitely be looked into.

