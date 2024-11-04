Assam: Noted Academician Dr. Sagar Baruah Passes Away in Hojai District

CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Dr. Sagar Baruah, a distinguished educationist and former principal of Khagarijan College, Nagaon, passed away today at his Lanka based residence in Hojai district.

Born in Lakhoujan, Bokakhat in Golaghat district, Dr. Baruah began his teaching career at Lanka College before joining Khagarijan College as principal in 2007. He served with dedication until his retirement in 2018.

Dr. Baruah was also the state president of the Asomiya Sahitya Sanmilani and also acclaimed the name of an established Assamese poet. He authored several books and organized highly standard seminars on various issues at his own expense.

As a research supervisor, Dr. Baruah worked at Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Viswavidyalaya, Nagaon, for a brief period. His demise has cast a pall of gloom over Nagaon. His mortal remains were taken to his hometown, Bokakhat, where people from various walks of life paid their last respects.

Notable figures, including MLA Rupak Sarma, Girindra Kumar Baruah, and the teaching staff of Khagarijan College, Lanka College, Srimanta Sankardeva Viswavidyalaya, Nowgong College, ADP College, Rupahi College, CPI, and Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad, have condoled his death. Dr. Baruah is survived by his wife, two sons, and a host of relatives and well-wishers.

