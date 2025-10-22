Assam: Noted scribe Dr Abu Hanifa’s 74th birth anniversary observed in Nagaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Kalang Kala Kendra observed the 74th birth anniversary of noted scribe, academician, and social activist Dr Abu Hanifa in a solemn ceremony at its Kalang Museum premises at Puranigudam in Nagaon.

The open session, which was chaired by Letugram Satra's Satradhikar Krishna Goswami, began with a floral tribute to Dr Hanifa's portrait by writer Gunindra Gayan. In his address as the chief guest, Gayan, who was a childhood friend of Dr Hanifa, spoke about the latter's contributions to Nagaon's civil society. He highlighted Dr Hanifa's courageous role during the language movement and his subsequent efforts to promote social harmony.

Dr Hanifa's wife, Dr Rozleen Jahan, spoke about his dedication to social work and his commitment to his family. Noted writer Sibanananda Kakati, in his keynote address, praised Dr Hanifa's multifaceted personality and his contributions to the field of journalism. Other speakers, including artiste Golap Bora and Hanifa Sultan, also spoke about Dr Hanifa's achievements.

In his welcome address, Chittaranjan Bora, Secretary of Kalang Kala Kendra, spoke about the organization's association with Dr Hanifa and how his presence had enriched their events. In his presidential address, Krishna Goswami highlighted Dr Hanifa's contributions to promoting communal harmony in Puranigudam.

The programme was attended by representatives from various organizations, including Puranigudam Shatadal Shakha Sahitya Sabha, Bapuji Bhavan and Library, Puranigudam Press Club, and Anirban Gosthi, among others.

