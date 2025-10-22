Death anniversary of ‘Thulungani Fungkha’ Jamini Kr. Narzary observed in Dhemaji

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The 4th death anniversary of 'Thulungani Fungkha'-Jamini Kr Narzary, a teacher and social worker who was also the father of CEM of BKWAC was jointly observed by the Dhemaji district United Bodo People's Organization (UBPO) and the undivided Lakhimpur district ex-BLT Welfare Society at Sanjari Nwgwr in Dhemaji district on Tuesday.

The programme began with floral tributes and wreath-laying ceremonies, led by former-advisor of UBPO Lalit Chandra Brahma and Biseswar Basumatary, a retired Assistant Headmaster of S.B. Boro High School followed by floral tribute paid by- Mihiniswar Basumatary, Chief Executive Member of BKCWS, Anil Basumatary, Chairman of BKWAC, Srijan Basumatary, vice-president; Manuranjon Basumatary, president of UBPF; Birendra Kumar Brahma, Advisor and representatives from ABSU, ABWF and the former-BLT Welfare Society.

A memorial lecture on the contributions of late Jamini Kr Narzary was also held. Speakers at the memorial lecture praised Jamini Kr. Narzary's contributions to education and social work. UBPO president, Manuranjon Basumatary highlighted Narzary’s role in promoting Bodo language and culture and announced that the UBPO would award a prize in his memory to a progressive farmer and social worker during its upcoming conference.

Birendra Kumar Brahma, Advisor, emphasized the importance of contributing to society and nation-building, citing Narzary's selfless service as an inspiration.

BKWAC Chief, Mihiniswar Basumatary shared his personal experience of benefiting from Narzary's guidance and support, calling him a mentor and a father figure.

The event concluded with cultural performances and the presence of various dignitaries, including Dilip Basumatary, president of Bodo Sahitya Sabha's Jonai district committee, and other prominent individuals from different organizations.

