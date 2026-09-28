Assam: Parents’ meeting held at HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri

A correspondent

DEMOW: To exchange views with the parents of HS First Year and HS Second Year students of HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, a parents’ meeting was organised at the college on Saturday. The meeting was conducted by Dr Birinchi Kumar Borah, Principal of HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri.

The meeting was attended by parents of students from both years. Dr Shilpi Shikha Gogoi, Coordinator of Higher Secondary First Year 2025–26, explained the objectives of the meeting. Professors from every department of the college were present.

During the meeting, several parents exchanged views with the college authorities regarding the educational aspects, the college environment and various problems faced by the students.

Dr Birinchi Kumar Borah, Principal of HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, delivered the welcome speech. On behalf of the teaching staff, the professors exchanged views with the parents about the problems faced by students in their studies and possible solutions.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by Gauri Shikha Gogoi, Coordinator of Higher Secondary Second Year 2025–26 and Assistant Professor in the Department of Education.

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