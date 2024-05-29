Assam: Notorious Rhino Poacher Apprehended Near Orang National Park

GUWAHATI: In an effort to curb poaching in vicinity of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve Darrang police have made major breakthrough. Notorious rhino poacher Khalilur Rahman (40) hails from Bhabapur area under Dalgaon Police Station. He has been apprehended. The capture is hailed as significant triumph in conservation efforts. This was made possible through meticulous planning. It also required precise execution by law enforcement authorities.

Superintendent of Police Prakash Sonowal revealed that Rahman was captured at Milan Chowka of Dalgaon. Following credible tip-off, they acted swiftly on this intelligence. Authorities were able to intercept Rahman. They prevented any potential harm to park's wildlife. Additionally upon interrogation and based on Rahman's statement, cache of weapons was discovered. The weapons were concealed at Thalthali Beel area under Dalgaon Police Station.

The recovery included point 303 rifle and four rounds of live ammunition. It underscores grave threat posed by poachers to region's precious wildlife. This success comes on heels of joint operation. Rahman narrowly evaded capture. His associate Hussain Ali (35) was apprehended near the Orang National Park boundary in the Bhabapur area. The collaboration between Darrang police and Forest Protection Force underscores concerted effort. They aim to combat illegal poaching activities.

The arrest of Khalilur Rahman signifies setback for poaching syndicates operating in region. It signals clear message of deterrence to potential offenders. With ongoing interrogations, authorities aim to gather further intelligence. They hope to dismantle poaching networks. They also aim to safeguard park's rich biodiversity.

Orang National Park renowned for its diverse flora and fauna, stands as beacon of conservation efforts in region. The successful apprehension of Rahman serves as testament to the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies. Forest protection forces strive to preserve and protect natural heritage of Orang National Park. They safeguard its resident wildlife. As investigations continue authorities remain vigilant in their mission. They aim to thwart any attempts at endangering park's ecological balance.