Meghalaya: Central Universities in Meghalaya and Nagaland Exempted from CUET for 2024 Admissions

SHILLONG: In a significant move aimed at facilitating undergraduate admissions in Meghalaya and Nagaland Central Government has announced exemption for students from these states from Central University Entrance Test (CUET). The exemption applies specifically to students seeking admission. This is to colleges affiliated with central universities in Meghalaya and Nagaland for academic year 2024-25.

The North Eastern Hill University in Meghalaya. Nagaland University in Nagaland, both central universities will implement this exemption This decision responds to persistent efforts by state governments. It reflects an understanding of challenges faced by students in these regions.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed gratitude towards Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan This gratitude was for his support in securing this exemption Taking to social media, Sangma conveyed the news to students He expressed his happiness. Appreciation for the decision.

The exemption was granted following petitions submitted by respective state governments to the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the CUET. Recognizing the significance of these petitions. The University Grants Commission (UGC) deliberated on the matter. They agreed to exemption for the academic year 2024-25.

A senior official from the Education Ministry issued letter to Vice Chancellors of both universities. The letter informed them of decision. It underscored importance of maintaining the prevailing admission practices in affiliated colleges. The letter affirmed exemption from CUET.

The Central University Entrance Test had encountered challenges in Meghalaya and Assam since its commencement on May 15. Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma emphasized seriousness. The state government approached the issue with gravity. He urged the NTA to reconsider exam's administration in the region.

The exemption from CUET for undergraduate students of Meghalaya and Nagaland seeking admissions to central university-affiliated colleges is anticipated to alleviate concerns It will streamline the admission process for coming academic year. This decision underscores Central Government's commitment to address unique needs of students in different regions across country.