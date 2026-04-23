Assam: NRL and Oil Green Energy sign MoU for Renewable Energy Collaboration

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has taken a significant step towards a sustainable energy transition by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oil Green Energy Limited (OGEL) on Monday. OGEL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Oil India Limited. The MoU was signed by Rupam Kumar Sarma, General Manager (Technical Services), NRL, and Rajeev Kumar Tamuli, General Manager, OGEL. The primary objective of this agreement is to collaborate on the development, procurement, and supply of renewable energy, ensuring adequate availability of green energy for NRL in the future.

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