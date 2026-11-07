Assam: NRL observes Bhupen Hazarika’s death anniversary

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The 15th death anniversary of Sudhakantha and Bharat Ratna awardee Dr Bhupen Hazarika was observed on Thursday under the initiative of the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) Branch Xahitya Xabha.

On the occasion, floral tributes were paid, and ceremonial lamps were lit in front of the statue of the legendary singer by Branch President Dr Kajal Saikia, Vice-President Dilip Saikia, and noted writer Alakananda Dutta.

Dilip Kumar Sharma, Kashmiri Bora, Munin Das, Bhupen Sharma, and others presented songs in honour of the legendary artiste, while noted writer Alakananda Dutta spoke about her close association with Dr Bhupen Hazarika and shared her experiences with him. An interactive session was held with Alakananda Dutta, a storyteller and author of several books on spiritual subjects.

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