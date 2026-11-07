Assam News

Assam: NRL observes Bhupen Hazarika’s death anniversary

NRL Branch Xahitya Xabha observes Bhupen Hazarika's 15th death anniversary in Bokakhat with floral tributes, songs and a literary session.
Bhupen Hazarika
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A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The 15th death anniversary of Sudhakantha and Bharat Ratna awardee Dr Bhupen Hazarika was observed on Thursday under the initiative of the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) Branch Xahitya Xabha.

On the occasion, floral tributes were paid, and ceremonial lamps were lit in front of the statue of the legendary singer by Branch President Dr Kajal Saikia, Vice-President Dilip Saikia, and noted writer Alakananda Dutta.

Dilip Kumar Sharma, Kashmiri Bora, Munin Das, Bhupen Sharma, and others presented songs in honour of the legendary artiste, while noted writer Alakananda Dutta spoke about her close association with Dr Bhupen Hazarika and shared her experiences with him. An interactive session was held with Alakananda Dutta, a storyteller and author of several books on spiritual subjects.

Also Read: Assam: Samajik Adhikarita Shivir organised in Chirang

death anniversary
Numaligarh Refinery Limited