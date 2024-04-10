Guwahati to face Lakhimpur in final of Pulin Das Memorial U-14 Inter District Cricket Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati will face Lakhimpur in the final of the Pulin Das Memorial U-14 Inter District Cricket Tournament at the Judges field here on Wednesday. Both the semifinals were held today where Lakhimpur, at the ACA Stadium Complex, defeated Udalguri by 9 wickets and Guwahati won against Jorhat by 98 runs. The second semi final was held at the Judges Field.

Brief scores: 1st match- Udalguri 23 (14.2 overs): Pawan Tewari 4-2, Rohit Pegu 3-7; Lakhimpur 26-1 (7.5 overs): Himangshu Das 15 no.

2nd match: Guwahati 168-9 (30 overs): Mrinmoy Das 54 no, Arjun Radha Bora 45, Sameer Mahato 31, Priyam Sarkar 5-26; Jorhat 70 (18.2 overs), Praneet Pagaria 4-17, Gaurav Dey 3-11.

