NTPC-Bongaigaon extends support to budding footballer Sandeep Narzary

KOKRAJHAR: NTPC-Bongaigaon situated at Salakati in Kokrajhar district has extended financial and material support to a budding footballer, Sandeep Narzary, a resident of Bangalpara village, Kokrajhar, who has been selected under the Under-13 Football Training Programme at Sudeva Delhi FC.

Coming from a financially challenged background, Sandeep’s journey from the Bodofa Mission for Sustainable Change – Summer Coaching Camp, 2024, supported by NTPC-Bongaigaon, to his present selection marks a proud moment for the region. He is one of the few players from the Bodoland Territorial Region to secure training with a reputed football academy.

As part of its ongoing commitment to nurture sports and youth talent from the local community, NTPC-Bongaigaon provided a financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to support his travel, accommodation, and sustenance during the training period under its CSR. Sandeep’s father, Bilifang Narzary, is a contractual manpower in the IT Department of NTPC-Bongaigaon.

