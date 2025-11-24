Assam: NTPC-Bongaigaon dedicates new kitchen and hall at Kokrajhar jail

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a major step towards strengthening rehabilitation and welfare infrastructure in Kokrajhar district jail, a newly-developed kitchen and multi-purpose hall were formally dedicated to the inmates recently by Masanda M Pertin, District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, in the presence of Arnab Maitra, Head of Project, NTPC-Bongaigaon, officials from the project and the district administration.

The facility has been developed under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the NTPC-Bongaigaon, following the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed earlier with the district administration for supporting institutional infrastructure improvement in the district.

