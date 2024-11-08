Assam: NTPC Bongaigaon marks 50th Raising Day

Bongaigaon: NTPC Bongaigaon marked its 50th Raising Day with enthusiasm, hosting a series of celebratory events at its administrative building that brought together employees, families, and the community. The day commenced with the NTPC flag being unfurled by Akhilesh Singh, followed by a ceremonial cake cutting and colourful balloon release, symbolizing the milestone.

The event was attended by senior officials, including Debabrata Kar, GM (O&M), Asutosh Biswas, GM (Operation), GM Thangzom, Commandant, CISF, Sangeeta Singha, President of Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, MS Kandari, Assistant Commandant, CISF, and representatives from various departments, unions, associations, and Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club.

In his address, Akhilesh Singh reflected on NTPC’s remarkable journey from its origins in Singrauli to its current status as India’s largest integrated power producer, with an installed capacity exceeding 76 GW, encompassing both standalone units and joint ventures. He highlighted NTPC Bongaigaon’s pivotal role in supporting sustainable energy needs across the Northeast, noting its declared capacity (DC) of 98.90% – the highest among all NTPC stations. Singh also acknowledged the invaluable support from stakeholders, emphasizing NTPC’s ongoing commitment to CSR and community development.

Recognizing the dedication and contributions of its workforce, NTPC Bongaigaon conferred the prestigious Power Excel Awards to six outstanding employees, celebrating their exceptional service to the station.

Adding to the day’s significance, NTPC Bongaigaon organized a “Power Walk” within the plant premises, where employees and their families came together with a lit bulb, showcasing NTPC’s vibrant community spirit. Additionally, several unique installations were unveiled, including the Waste to Wealth Replica, the “I LOVE NTPC Bongaigaon” selfie point, and a “Journey Wall” depicting the station’s milestones, each symbolizing NTPC’s commitment to sustainability, community pride, and heritage.

The event’s cultural highlights featured a stirring rendition of the NTPC Geet by students from Notre Dame Academy, celebrating the unity and mission of NTPC, followed by a captivating band performance by the A P Battalion, adding musical grandeur to the celebration. The badge of the new logo of NTPC being inaugurated by Gurdeep Singh, CMD,NTPC was also presented to all employees of the station, stated a press release.

