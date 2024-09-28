NTPC Bongaigaon Awarded News 18’s ‘Green Ribbon Champions Award’ 2024 for Sustainability Efforts

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The NTPC, Bongaigaon situated at Salakati in Kokrajhar district has been presented with the News 18’s ‘Green Ribbon Champions Award’ 2024 as the “Sustainability Champion of North East” in New Delhi on Wednesday. This recognition honours the plant’s outstanding efforts in sustainability, plant performance, environment and CSR initiatives in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and Northeastern states.

Akhilesh Singh, Business unit head, along with Onkar Nath, Head of the HR of the power station received the award from Gul Panag, renowned actor and sustainability activist. Rakesh Singh, Minister of Public Works Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh also graced the occasion. This achievement showcases the NTPC, Bongaigaon’s commitment to environmentally responsible practices and community development.

