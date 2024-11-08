Assam: Tribute paid to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on his 13th death anniversary

A Correspondent

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the All Assam Bengali Youth Students’ Federation (AABYSF), Sivasagar District Committee in association with the people of Demow tributes were paid to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his 13th death anniversary near Demow Sitala Mandir premises on Tuesday evening. Mithun Dutta, president of Demow Sitala Mandir lit the earthen lamp in front of the photo of Dr.Bhupen Hazarika. Rabindra Ghosh, secretary of All Assam Bengali Youth Students’ Federation (AABYSF), Sivasagar District Committee spoke on the occasion. Rupsa Ghosh and the students present there sang Bhupendra Sangeet.

