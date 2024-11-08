Assam News

Assam: Tribute paid to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on his 13th death anniversary

Tributes to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on his 13th death anniversary were paid near Demow Sitala Mandir by AABYSF and locals, with Mithun Dutta lighting a lamp and students singing Bhupendra Sangeet.
DEMOW: Under the patronage of the All Assam Bengali Youth Students’ Federation (AABYSF), Sivasagar District Committee in association with the people of Demow tributes were paid to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his 13th death anniversary near Demow Sitala Mandir premises on Tuesday evening. Mithun Dutta, president of Demow Sitala Mandir lit the earthen lamp in front of the photo of Dr.Bhupen Hazarika. Rabindra Ghosh, secretary of All Assam Bengali Youth Students’ Federation (AABYSF), Sivasagar District Committee spoke on the occasion. Rupsa Ghosh and the students present there sang Bhupendra Sangeet.

