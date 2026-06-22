Assam observes International Yoga Day under the theme ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’

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GUWAHATI: Along with the rest of the nation and the world, the 12th International Day of Yoga was observed across Assam today with massive participation.

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) observed the International Day of Yoga at the open space of the BTC Assembly Building, Bodofa Nwgwr, Kokrajhar. A special Yoga Sangam was organised as part of the programme to celebrate the spirit of wellness, harmony, and healthy ageing through the timeless practice of yoga.

Deputy Chief of BTC, Rihon Daimary, and Executive Member Fresh Mushahary participated in the event along with senior officials and staff of the BTC and other departments. Inaugurating the programme, Deputy Chief Rihon Daimary emphasised that regular yoga practice keeps individuals healthy and free from disease and called upon everyone to adopt yoga in every household and across society.

DIGBOI: Reinforcing the message of holistic wellness and preventive healthcare, the Tinsukia District Administration, in collaboration with the District Health Society, celebrated the International Yoga Day at Manav Kalyan Puja Bhawan on Sunday.

Tinsukia MLA Pulak Gohain and Margherita MLA Sanjay Kishan attended the event as chief guests and highlighted the transformative role of yoga in building a healthier and more productive society.

A large number of participants enthusiastically joined yoga, pranayama and meditation sessions conducted under the expert guidance of Brahma Kumaris, Patanjali and the Art of Living. The synchronised demonstrations reflected the increasing acceptance of yoga as an integral component of daily life and preventive health care.

Among the prominent attendees were Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan, District Development Commissioner Javed Arman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Health) Dr Mandira Baruah, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Minakshi Hazarika, Tinsukia Municipal Board Chairman Pulak Chetia, Vice-Chairperson Indira Roy, Moran Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Arunjyoti Moran and Assam Hydrocarbon Limited Vice-President Shivaji Dubey.

Furthermore, senior officials of the district administration, personnel from the 31 Assam Police Battalion, the 68th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force and the Indian Air Force, along with students from various educational institutions, senior citizens and distinguished members of civil society, participated in the programme, lending greater significance to the occasion.

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh celebrated Yoga Day with great enthusiasm under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”. The central programme was jointly organized by the Dibrugarh District Administration and the National AYUSH Mission, Dibrugarh, with support from the National Health Mission (NHM) at the Multipurpose Indoor Stadium in Milan Nagar. Assam Minister for Cultural Affairs, Bimal Borah, attended the event as the chief guest and participated in the Common Yoga Protocol session along with hundreds of participants. Addressing the gathering, the minister highlighted the importance of yoga in promoting physical fitness, mental well-being, and a healthy lifestyle. Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan also attended the programme as a guest of honour and joined the yoga session. As part of the celebrations, a live telecast of the national-level International Day of Yoga programme led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata was screened, enabling participants to join the nationwide observance and practise yoga in unison with people across the country.

In Duliajan Co-District, Labour Welfare, Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare Minister Rameswar Teli participated in the Yoga Day programme held at the Central Namghar and encouraged people to adopt yoga as a regular part of their daily lives.

BONGAIGAON: The SSB Sector Headquarters, Bongaigaon, celebrated Yoga Day under the guidance of Sudeepta Das, IPS, Deputy Inspector General, and Mrittika Sarkar Das, President of Sandiksha. Yoga guru Constable Ajay Kumar Mishra led officers, SSB personnel and Sandiksha members in various yoga asanas and pranayama exercises.

SILCHAR: The Cachar district administration, along with the District Health Society, held Yoga Day at the historic Kachari Fort, Khaspur. Minister Kaushik Rai and MLA Udharbond Rajdeep Goala, as well as top officials, were present at the programme. A large number of school students and yoga-enthusiast members of the public also participated, lending a vibrant and festive spirit to the occasion.

JAMUGURIHAT: The 5 Assam Battalion NCC Tezpur Group commemorated the International Day of Yoga with immense enthusiasm across the districts of Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Darrang and Udalguri. Hundreds of NCC cadets from affiliated schools and colleges participated in yoga sessions conducted at various educational institutions, reaffirming the importance of physical fitness, mental well-being and holistic development. Cadets from Darranag College, Tezpur, had the opportunity to celebrate the event in a massive yoga programme at Solmara Cantt, where they interacted with the Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, who led a gathering that represented all sections of Assamese society. One of the highlights of the celebrations was the yoga session conducted at the historic Agnigarh in Tezpur, a site of immense cultural and historical significance situated on the picturesque banks of the Brahmaputra River.

Today, the DRDA Conference Hall in Barpeta hosted the district-level celebration of International Yoga Day. The Additional District Commissioner (Health), Barpeta, along with other Additional District Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of the district, attended the programme. Senior officials from the Health Department, including the Joint Director of Health Services, Barpeta, the Additional Chief Medical and Health Officer (FW), Barpeta, and the District Surveillance Officer, were also present on the occasion.

Also Read: Sitharaman, Himanta Lead International Yoga Day Celebrations on Brahmaputra Riverfront in Guwahati