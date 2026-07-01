Assam Observes National Statistics Day with Focus on Administrative Data

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DIBRUGARH/NAGAON: Along with the rest of the country, the 20th Statistics Day was observed across Assam on June 29 under the theme “Unlocking the Potential of Administrative Data.” Programmes were organised in Dibrugarh and Nagaon to commemorate the birth anniversary of Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, regarded as the father of Indian statistics, while highlighting the growing importance of statistics in evidence-based governance and policymaking.

In Dibrugarh, the Regional Office celebrated the occasion at its conference hall with floral tributes to Professor Mahalanobis in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field of statistics. RN Soreithem, Director, Regional Office, Dibrugarh, delivered the inaugural address, emphasising the significance of administrative data in evidence-based policymaking. He stressed the need to enhance data quality through evolving technologies and discussed the increasing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in modern data collection and statistical systems. Suryya Kamal Bora, Deputy Director, Directorate of Economics and Statistics (DES), Dibrugarh, attended the programme as the special guest and spoke on the crucial role of statistics in nation-building and informed decision-making. Dr Ashwini Machey, Assistant Professor in the Department of Economics at MDKG College, Dibrugarh, delivered an insightful lecture on the life and contributions of Professor P.C. Mahalanobis to the development of statistics in India.

In Nagaon, the Office of the Deputy Director, Department of Economics and Statistics, organised a daylong programme to mark National Statistics Day. The celebrations commenced with a tree plantation drive, followed by the ceremonial lighting of lamps and a tribute to Professor Mahalanobis. An open meeting was subsequently held under the chairmanship of Jayanta Sonowal, Additional Director, Department of Economics and Statistics, Government of Assam. The objectives of the observance were explained by Parthajyoti Das, Field Assistant of the Nagaon office.

The celebrations at both venues underscored the vital role of statistics and administrative data in supporting informed decision-making, sustainable development, and effective governance.

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