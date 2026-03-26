Assam: ‘Odal’ unveiled as election mascot in Udalguri to boost voter awareness

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TANGLA/ORANG: In a move aimed at strengthening voter awareness ahead of the ensuing Assembly elections, ‘Odal’ was officially unveiled on Wednesday as the election mascot for the Udalguri election district encompassing Mazbat, Udalguri, Bhergaon, and Tangla LAC. The mascot was unveiled by Additional District Commissioner Laxmi Kutum at a brief programme held within the premises of the District Commissioner’s office. The event was attended by the General Observer for Udalguri, IAS officer Vinit Nandanwar, along with officials of the district administration.

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